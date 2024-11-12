Tribal Football
AC Milan encouraged in move for Genoa midfielder Frendrup

AC Milan are seeking a new midfield addition for January.

TMW says while the Rossonero are pushing to secure Tijjani Reijnders to a new contract, they're also seeking to add to coach Paulo Fonseca's midfield options.

Milan are eyeing a player similar in characteristics to Youssouf Fofana.

The France international left AS Monaco for Milan over the summer.

And high on the shopping list is Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup. And given the club's sitution - of and off the pitch - a sale in January is now likely.

