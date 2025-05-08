Emotional return: Ex-Leicester, Palace boss Taylor named Canvey Island manager

Canvey Island FC have named Peter Taylor as new manager.

Former Leicester City, Hull City and Crystal Palace manager Taylor has been appointed by Canvey after the departure of Brad Wellmen. Wellmen resigned after The Islanders finished 17th in Isthmian League Premier Division, having been in charge for four years.

Now 70, Taylor is a former England U21 coach and also took charge of the senior team for one game, where he famously gave David Beckham his debut. Taylor returns to Canvey having been a youth teamer during his playing career.

A Canvey statement read: "The Board are pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Taylor as First Team Manager.

"Peter returns to the club where he started his career as a youth team player. Peter has always kept in contact with Canvey and is delighted to be returning.

"Further appointments regarding the Management Team and First Team Squad to be announced in due course."