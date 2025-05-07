Crystal Palace chiefs have Glasner concerns amid RB Leipzig interest

Crystal Palace chiefs fear losing Oliver Glasner at the end of the season.

The Austrian is a target for RB Leipzig, having been recommended by Red Bull's football chief Jurgen Klopp. Leipzig are seeking a new coach after the dismissal of Marco Rose.

Advertisement Advertisement

TalkSPORT says there's growing concerns inside Palace that they will lose Glasner over the summer.

Having guided Palace to the FA Cup final this season, Glasner will seek assurances about backing in the transfer market from chairman Steve Parish before considering his options.

Glasner's current deal at Selhurst Park runs to 2026.