DONE DEAL: Ipswich youngster Jambang signs for Chatham

Ipswich Town youngster Ayyuba Jambang has been sent out on-loan.

The defender has joined Isthmian League Premier Division Chatham Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20 year-old is a former Norwich and Reading academy player.

Jambang, who plays primarily as a right-back, joined Ipswich in 2023.

The youngster spent a year with Reading before choosing to join the Tractor Boys.