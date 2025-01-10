Ipswich starlet Ayinde extends his loan with Rochdale until the end of the season

Ipswich Town forward Leon Ayinde has extended his stay with Vanarama National League Rochdale to the end of the season after returning from injury.

The 20-year-old suffered an injury that sidelined him for two months. He has since featured in wins against Tamworth, AFC Fylde on Boxing Day and in the FA Trophy victory at Stockton.

Rochdale returns to action when they host league leaders York City next Wednesday as they look to maintain their current play-off spot. A win could take them up to sixth place as they chase promotion this season under manager James McNulty who has shown a lot of faith in the Ipswich youngster as he continues his development this season.

Ayinde is one of many young players out on loan this season including Jesse Ayoola, Ashton Boswekk, George Iorpenda, Finley Barbrook and Ryan Carr who has since returned from fifth-tier side Gateshead.