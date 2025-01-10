Matic could make Premier League return with Ipswich's McKenna interested this winter

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic may be set for a Premier League return.

The Serbian, now with Lyon, is in line for a shock transfer to newly promoted club Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys, managed by Kieran McKenna, are seeking to sign the 36-year-old.

Per Sky Germany, the Lyon veteran is wanted by Como, Napoli, and Fiorentina as well.

Matic is likely known to McKenna from his time at United as one of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team coaches.