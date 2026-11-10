What are the top 10 matches to watch in 2026's final international break?

The final international window of 2026 will bring international football to life from November 9th to 17th. With the decisive stages of the UEFA Nations League group phase, South American classics and Brazil matches on the schedule, the window features several fixtures that could ease the longing for club football.

In Europe, the final two rounds of the Nations League will be decisive in determining which teams qualify for the competition's quarter-finals.

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Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil will also be in action with two friendlies , embarking on an unprecedented tour of Singapore and with a significantly revamped squad.

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Here are the 10 matches that deserve the most attention during this international window:

1. Italy vs France - November 12

One of the biggest rivalries in European football. The two national teams are battling for top spot in Nations League Group A1, with France leading on 10 points and Italy second on seven. The fixture - which was also the 2006 World Cup final — could prove decisive in determining the UEFA tournament's group winner.

2. England vs Croatia - November 12

A clash that evokes historic meetings in major competitions, including the 2018 World Cup semi-final. The teams are in Group A3 alongside Spain and the Czech Republic, making it one of the tournament's strongest groups.

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3. Portugal vs Denmark - November 14

The reigning Nations League champions, Portugal, will face a traditionally competitive opponent. The match will attract even more attention as Portugal's first game since the dramatic announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football.

4. Spain vs England - November 15

A rematch of the Euro 2024 finalists, when Spain claimed the title with a 2-1 victory. This time, the fixture will be played on the final matchday of Nations League Group A3 and could have a decisive bearing on the standings.

5. Germany vs Netherlands - November 16

One of the most traditional rivalries in European football. Germany and the Netherlands will meet for the second time in this edition of the Nations League after a 1-1 draw in Jürgen Klopp's first match in charge of the four-time world champions.

6. Belgium vs Italy - November 15

Another heavyweight clash in Group A1. Both national teams have a rich tradition in major tournaments and are fighting for a place in the next round. The meeting could also have a direct impact on the battle for top spot in the group.

7. USA vs Haiti - November 13

The United States and Haiti will contest the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals over two legs. Both matches will be played on US soil.

Since their historic appearance at the 2026 World Cup, Haiti have won three matches and lost just one. Mauricio Pochettino's team, meanwhile, have won all four.

8. Argentina vs Uruguay - November 13

One of the biggest rivalries in world football. Finalists at the first World Cup in 1930, Argentina and Uruguay have a century-old rivalry and will meet again in Buenos Aires. The match also marks a new chapter for Argentina, who will play their first international window since Lionel Messi's departure from the national team.

9. Japan vs Brazil - November 14

Brazil's first fixture of the window will be a reunion with Japan. The teams will meet again after the 2026 World Cup, when Brazil had to work hard to beat Japan 2-1 in the knockout stage. In their preparations for last year's World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti's side lost a friendly against the Blue Samurai 3-2 — Japan's first-ever win over Brazil.

10. Singapore vs Brazil - November 17

Brazil's second fixture will be a visit to Singapore. Although there is a considerable gap in technical ability between the teams, the match has historic significance: it will be the first meeting between the two countries' senior national teams. The game will also bring Brazil's 2026 season to a close.