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Harry Kane set to match almost unbeatable England record against Czechia tonight

Harry Kane set to match almost unbeatable England record against Czechia tonight
Harry Kane set to match almost unbeatable England record against Czechia tonightAction Images via Reuters

England captain Harry Kane will match a long held appearance record tonight as he takes on Czechia.

The Three Lions take on the Czech Republic in Tuesday's UEFA Nations League showdown as they chase down top of the table Spain, who lead the group by three points.

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Ahead of the clash, legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton is England's highest-capped player with 125 caps, after spending time between the sticks from 1970 to 1990.

Currently, Kane sits on 124 and will match the record if he makes an appearance against Czechia on Tuesday night as the Bayern Munich striker hopes to make history.

Kane could beat the record when England face Croatia and Spain next month, proving Kane can stay fit and ready for manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Ballon d'Or favourite bagged twice in the 7-0 win over Croatia in England's last clash and he will be hoping to grab his 90th goal for his country later tonight.

England are also now on the verge of winning three straight games with clean sheets for the first time in the current calendar year, having not achieved that feat since their World Cup Qualifying campaign in late 2025.

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