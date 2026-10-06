Kane at the double as England hit three past Czech Republic

On a landmark evening for Harry Kane, England’s joint-most-capped player fired the Three Lions to a 3-0 UEFA Nations League (UNL) victory over the Czech Republic, who slumped to a fifth successive defeat for the first time since gaining independence.

It’s been an international break filled with promise for England, but a defeat to Spain earlier in this break rendered this game a must-win to have any hopes of topping Group A3.

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Thomas Tuchel’s men started on the front foot and almost took an early lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s 30-yard free-kick needed turning around the post by Lukáš Horníček.

The Three Lions didn’t have it all their own way, and the Czechs fired a warning shot moments later when Alex Kral was afforded too much time on the edge of the area and rippled the side netting.

Yet for all the Czech Republic’s dogged defending in the opening 25 minutes, their resistance was broken in self-inflicted circumstances, as Kane’s teasing ball across the six-yard line was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Vladimír Coufal.

Match momentum Flashscore

Elliot Anderson ought to have added a second within minutes of the restart, only to blaze over from close range, but he redeemed himself before the break when his raking 30-yard pass found Morgan Rogers, who squared for Kane to bury his 90th England goal on a night where he drew level with England’s all-time record appearance maker Peter Shilton on 125 caps.

Number 91 very nearly came around for Kane within 10 minutes of the restart as, following some impressive midfield work from Myles Lewis-Skelly, the forward was found on the edge of the area and powered an effort against the crossbar.

He didn’t have to wait too much longer, though, as Kane inched closer to becoming the first-ever Three Lions player to score a century of goals when he climbed highest at the far post to head home Lewis Hall’s inswinging corner.

The result being secure allowed Tuchel to shuffle his pack in the closing stages, introducing Rio Ngumoha for a Wembley bow before withdrawing Kane to a hero's reception on his special evening.

The Bayern Munich forward is set to break Shilton’s record when England next take to the Wembley turf against Croatia in November, a night on which they will also be able to rubber-stamp their spot in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Czech Republic, meanwhile, are bottom of the group and looking perilously placed in the battle to avoid automatic relegation to League B.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Kane (England)

Match stats Flashscore

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