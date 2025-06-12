McCarthy backs Kenya to be ready for CHAN after Chad victory

Kenya national team head coach Benni McCarthy is confident that Harambee Stars have what it takes to produce a good show during the 2025 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) scheduled for August.

The East African nation participated in two back-to-back international friendly matches against Chad during the just-concluded FIFA International break, drawing the first game 0-0 before recovering to win the second 2-1.

In the first friendly at Stade de Marrakech in Morocco, Harambee Stars, who were using the matches as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2025 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) tournament, produced a superb game but they were not able to break down the resilient Chad backline.

However, in the second game at the same venue, Kenya were the dominant side once again and they took the lead with only 18 minutes played when debutant Emmanuel Osoro finished off a cross from Ben Stanley Omondi.

Harambee Stars doubled their lead in the 45th minute when the enterprising Osoro turned the provider, to set up David Sakwa, who drilled home for a 2-0 lead at the half-time break. Though Chad managed to pull a goal back in the 60th minute via Ali Mahamat Adam, it was not enough to deny Kenya to secure their first win under McCarthy.

Kenya vs Chad FKF Media

Since taking over the reins and before the Chad matches, the South African legend had overseen two matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In their matchday five in Group F, Kenya managed to pull a great comeback to secure a 3-3 draw against the Gambia before losing 2-1 against Gabon.

McCarthy impressed with Kenya in Morocco friendlies

The former Bafana Bafana striker has revealed his happiness with what he saw from the players during the two matches against Chad and sung the praise of the new players, whom he introduced to the team saying they had done a great job.

“I am very happy for the boys, I think we had a really good week in camp, we had a good time, we got to know each other very well during training sessions, and I think these boys, yeah, the Morocco outing was superb for them,” McCarthy told Flashscore.

“The first game we played very well, exceptionally well and we deserved to win, but we couldn’t win, and you could see the expression on the face of the players, when you played the way that we did, and we didn't win the game.

“But in the second game, I just said to the players, now we just need to kick on a little bit, when you play the way that we did, and you create the chances, then you will see how easy it becomes to score the goals.

“So, the boys, who came in did very well, they took the moment, they created so much more, and it was just nice to see that we were able to start to see the way you want to see your team play, the way you want the players to move the ball, and understand each other, so a lot of positives came out of the win, and I am delighted for the team.”

McCarthy continued: “You know, I am more than delighted because they got a win that we deserved, and I feel that we can build from this training that we have had in Morocco.

“We did well in the first game, but what we lacked was being clinical in front of the goal, and the training session we did before the second game was just about that (how to finish in front of the goal), players being comfortable on the ball, and what they need to do when they get past the half way line, and to attack with speed, and a little bit move the ball quicker, and just fasten not to allow the opposition team to come back into your own half.”

McCarthy went further to support the training session before the second game by discussing the first goal and the second goal, and the role played by Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo, especially during the second goal.

“Exactly, the first goal came from Ben Stanley Omondi breaking down the wing and putting on a beautiful cross, and then Emmanuel (Osoro), making that near post, and that is what we talked about before the game, and he got rewarded, he got a great finish,” offered McCarthy.

Kenya vs Chad in Morocco FKF Media

“And then the second goal, Austin (Odhiambo) playing in the number 10 role, instead of trapping deeper to collect the ball from midfield because, yes he is very good on the ball, but he is more dangerous when he is higher on the pitch, so he did that and he delivered a nice ball to Osoro, who then became a provider, and gave another fantastic ball across the pitch, and then Sakwa, who put the ball back in the net.”

McCarthy continuity: “I am very happy for the young player, especially for the players, who got a chance to play in the second game at this international level, but it is nothing to get excited about, you know there is good structures there, and we just have to work, and improve on that now.”

Kenya will be good, ready and raring to go at CHAN

Asked why he picked international players Brian Mandela, Adam Wilson, and William Lenkupae Wilson for the friendly matches, McCarthy explained: “90 percent of our team was local players, so it wasn’t international players, it was just Mandela, Lenkupae, and Adam, those were the only international players, and these are players that hasn’t played a lot of football this season.

“So, I just wanted to give them also a bit of game time, and just to get them have some minutes, be part of the group, of the team, and they can also help with the local players, and it worked fantastically because these players, they were very instrumental, they were very key, to what we are trying to do, and I think now for the boys that are gonna play in the CHAN, I just hope that from here, they have just seen the levels that I expect from them.

“They have seen the levels that if we reach the kind of footballs that we can play, the results that we can have is a lot of good and positive things to look forward to with CHAN coming up, and I am excited that the team will be ready, and we will have nice time with them and then prepare them so that when CHAN comes, these team will be ready and raring to go.

“Our main focus is to bless the country with more victories, more wins, to make them happy.”

The upcoming CHAN will be the 8th edition of the biennial association football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), featuring national teams consisting of players currently playing in their respective local leagues.

It will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda from August, and this will be the first edition to be hosted by three countries. Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda were named as co-hosts of the 2024 edition as a dress rehearsal of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kenya have been pooled in Group A alongside: Morocco, Angola, DR Congo and Zambia, Group B will have Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Central African Republic, Group C comprises, Uganda, Niger, Guinea, Algeria, and South Africa while Group D features, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan and Nigeria.