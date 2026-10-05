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Chelle rallies Super Eagles ahead of tough Russia friendly

Chelle rallies Super Eagles ahead of tough Russia friendly
Chelle rallies Super Eagles ahead of tough Russia friendlyMaksim Blinov / Sputnik / Profimedia

Coach Eric Chelle says Nigeria are determined to return to winning ways when they face Russia in Tuesday’s friendly at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

The Super Eagles head into the encounter seeking a response following their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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Chelle will be without several regular players, including injured captain Wilfred Ndidi and Victory Akpe, while others were not released by their clubs.

Moses Usor was called up but instructed by LASK not to travel, while Suleiman Mubarak missed the trip due to residence permit issues.

Regardless, the Franco-Malian insists his players are highly motivated and ready to deliver a strong performance against the Europeans. 

“Some clubs don’t want the players to come, so we have to manage the situation. We lost our last game, and the expectation for this game is to give the new players the opportunity to show what they can do,” Chelle told media.

“We are motivated. The players want to win, and they want to give their best for the jersey and the country.

“This is not the same team. We lost the game against Guinea-Bissau because our intensity was not good. It’s going to be a different game.”

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