Nigeria touch down in Moscow for Russia friendly

Nigeria have arrived in Moscow ahead of their international friendly against Russia next Tuesday.

According to the Super Eagles’ media officer, the Nigerian contingent touched down in the Russian capital on Friday afternoon as preparations begin for the encounter at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

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The fixture will mark only the second senior international meeting between both nations. Their first encounter ended in a 1-1 draw at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in June 2025.

Éric Chelle’s men will be looking to bounce back after suffering a disappointing defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their previous outing.

The Nigeria coach has also been forced to make two changes to his squad following the withdrawals of captain Wilfred Ndidi and Akpe Victory.

John Otomewo and Vince Osuji have subsequently been drafted into the squad as replacements.