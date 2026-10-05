Adams backs Super Eagles to recover from Guinea-Bissau setback

Akor Adams says Nigeria have already started correcting the mistakes that led to their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

After beating Madagascar in their opening fixture of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Eric Chelle’s men travelled to Bissau hoping to build on that victory.

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However, the Super Eagles suffered a historic defeat at the Estadio 24 de Setembro, with Franculino Dju, Mama Balde and Alvaro Djalo finding the net for the hosts.

The result dealt a major blow to Nigeria’s qualification hopes and increased the pressure on Chelle’s side.

Match momentum Flashscore

The Venezia striker admitted his team should not have lost the encounter, while insisting the players have accepted responsibility for the disappointing result.

“It’s not a game we should lose, and we have to take responsibility for that,” Adams told the Super Eagles' media.

“We have taken responsibility for it. It’s a game we prepared very well for. We knew how important it was to us in the qualification phase.

“Looking back, we are already making corrections to what happened in the game. In football, we were on the bad side on that day as a group and as a team.

“We know our possibilities and how good we can be when we are at our best.”

Adams slams Bissau pitch but refuses to make excuses

The striker also criticised the condition of the pitch at the September 24 Stadium, but insists the poor playing surface cannot be used as an excuse for the result.

Adams believes providing a good pitch should be the minimum standard expected in African football.

“That wasn’t our best day. It’s something we have to take responsibility for. I think a good pitch should be the bare minimum for African football. We all know this. I’m not making any excuses, and I would not make excuses,” he added.

“We are professionals, and we should know that there are a lot of things that come with the game.

“The weather, the referee, whatever the circumstances, we should be able to find our way. But a good pitch should be the bare minimum for how big African football is, and that was not the case on that day.”

Nigeria will be hoping to get their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign back on track when they welcome co-hosts Tanzania in their next fixture on November 11.