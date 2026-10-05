Iheanacho shrugs off Nigeria critics: 'I’ll even play five-a-side'

Kelechi Iheanacho has shrugged off criticism surrounding his return to the Nigeria national team following an absence of more than a year.

The 30-year-old last featured for the Super Eagles on May 31st 2025, during a Unity Cup fixture against Jamaica, and had subsequently been left out of the squad.

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However, coach Eric Chelle has handed Iheanacho a recall following his impressive goalscoring form for Turkish side Bursaspor.

Despite mixed reactions to his return, the former Manchester City and Leicester City forward remains unfazed by the criticism.

He claimed representing the three-time African champions remains a source of immense pride, having progressed through the country’s youth ranks.

“I have been involved with the Nigerian national teams for a very long time, starting from the U12s, U13s, U15s and U17s, all the way to the Super Eagles,” Iheanacho told Super Eagles media.

Iheanacho's recent stats Flashscore

“I don’t come to the national team because of anybody or anything else. I come because of the love I have for the game and the passion I have for representing my country.

“It is every Nigerian player’s dream to play for the Super Eagles, and I have been fortunate to live that dream for a long time, from the junior levels right up to the senior team. Even if it were five-a-side and I was invited to represent Nigeria, I would come and play.

“Whatever anyone wants to say doesn’t concern me. As long as the coach believes in me and gives me a call-up, I will always come and play for my country.

“It is a thing of joy for me, and I’m loving every moment of it. I’m really happy to be here with the boys, and hopefully, we will have a very good outing on Tuesday.”

'Turkish football tougher than people think'

After a brief spell with Scottish Premiership side Celtic, Iheanacho moved to Turkish second-tier club Bursaspor.

Defending his decision to continue his career in Turkey, the striker said the standard of football in the country is better than many people think.

He also insisted that playing in Turkey should not be seen as a step backwards, describing the league as competitive and challenging.

“Individually, every player has their reasons for choosing the club or league they play in. For me, football is the same wherever you go in the world. You still have to go out there and play football,” Iheanacho added.

“Some of us are playing in Turkey, and there are several other Nigerians in the division where I play. Maybe people don’t know much about them, but it is a very good league.

“I don’t know how people rate the league from the outside, but it is really competitive and definitely not as easy as some people might think. You have to come and play there before you can understand how difficult it is.

“My teammates can testify to that as well. I’m enjoying my football there, and I believe the other Nigerians are enjoying it too. It’s a good league for Nigerian players, and I’m happy to be there.”