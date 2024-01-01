Burnley accept Fulham's £25M bid for star midfielder

Burnley midfielder Sander Berge is set to have a medical with Fulham on Tuesday after their bid was accepted for the for the Norway international..

The 26 year old would be Fulham's fourth signing of the transfer window as they look to rebuild their midfield after Joao Palhinha left for Bayern Munich last month.

Manchester United reportedly wanted the midfielder but have not made a bid for the player which left the door open for Fulham who have swooped in with just weeks before the transfer deadline.

Manager Scott Parker left Berge out of the first two games of the Championship season stating there were injury issues but it is clear now that a transfer was on the cards for some time.

Berge was a key player for Burnley last season in the Premier League and now he will play a major part in a Fulham side looking to stay up this season.