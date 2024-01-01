Tribal Football
Bayern Munich closing deal for Fulham midfielder Palhinha
Fulham star Joao Palhinha's Bayern Munich move is set to become official very soon.

The Portuguese star is heading off to the Bavarian giants after a few impressive seasons in the Premier League.

Palhinha, per Sky Germany, will sign on the dotted line as the two clubs have agreed a £47.2million plus add-ons fee.

Fulham are happy enough that they can use the money to bring in new talent.

Bayern have finally secured the powerful and physically dominant defensive midfielder they craved.

Palhinha will be tasked with helping the club claim the Bundesliga back from Bayer Leverkusen.

