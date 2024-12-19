Tribal Football
Pachuca coach Almada: We'll learn from Real Madrid defeat
Pachuca coach Guillermo Almada had no complaints after their Intercontinental Cup defeat to Real Madrid in Doha.

The Mexicans lost 3-0 on Wednesday night, with Almada stating they will learn from the occasion.

He said, "Vinicius is the best in the world, along with (Kylian) Mbappé, and his level is difficult to control on a permanent basis.  Until the goal, Vinicius did not appear but then, in a second, he did that and... that type of player is difficult to control for 90 minutes. 

"It will help us, despite the pain of the result. We wanted a different scoreline, but I appreciate the courage to go for the goal against a team that clearly outscores us in budget. 

"We created some situations and that's what I took away from the match, in addition to the dedication of my players, which was maximum."

On Real Madrid's man-of-the-match Fede Valverde, he added: "I congratulated him for what he's doing, also with my national team, Uruguay. I had a quick chat with (Carlo) Ancelotti and congratulated him. He's one of the greatest coaches in history. His award ('The Best') yesterday was well deserved."

