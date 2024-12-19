Real Madrid midfielder Valverde proud after Intercontinental Cup triumph

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde was left proud after victory in the Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca.

Real won 3-0 in Doha, with Valverde being named man-of-the-match.

Valverde said, "I'm happy to pick up another trophy and another win. We weren't great in the first half, but we went into the break a goal to the good. After a long journey, it's not easy to play a match. Our opposition played really well in the tournament after a lot of games, but we were able to adapt and managed to deal with what they threw."

On teammate Vini Jr winning FIFA's 'The Best' award, he said: “He deserves it. We know what a player he is and, above all, what he's like as a person. He's always happy, smiling and giving his best for the team."

On coach Ancelotti, he added: “He's someone who has won everything there is to win as a coach, he helps us and gives us so much advice. We're always incredibly grateful.”