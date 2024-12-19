Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: No underestimating Pachuca; I haven't lost the players

Real Madrid midfielder Valverde proud after Intercontinental Cup triumph

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid midfielder Valverde proud after Intercontinental Cup triumph
Real Madrid midfielder Valverde proud after Intercontinental Cup triumph LaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde was left proud after victory in the Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca.

Real won 3-0 in Doha, with Valverde being named man-of-the-match.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Valverde said, "I'm happy to pick up another trophy and another win. We weren't great in the first half, but we went into the break a goal to the good. After a long journey, it's not easy to play a match. Our opposition played really well in the tournament after a lot of games, but we were able to adapt and managed to deal with what they threw." 

On teammate Vini Jr winning FIFA's 'The Best' award, he said: “He deserves it. We know what a player he is and, above all, what he's like as a person. He's always happy, smiling and giving his best for the team."

On coach Ancelotti, he added: “He's someone who has won everything there is to win as a coach, he helps us and gives us so much advice. We're always incredibly grateful.”

Mentions
FIFA Intercontinental CupLaLigaValverde FedericoReal MadridPachuca
Related Articles
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: No underestimating Pachuca; I haven't lost the players
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe in Qatar; I wasn't criticising Endrick; Rayo always difficult