Real Madrid president Florentino: Another world champion crown!

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was left delighted after their Intercontinental Cup victory over Pachuca.

Real won 3-0 in Doha on Wednesday night.

Florentino later said on Real Madrid TV: “I'm really pleased. It's not just another title, it's another world champion crown. This is the ninth time we've won it. It's a lovely title and we're so happy to have won it.

“It's tough to match last season and we're going to keep fighting to win trophies. Last season was hugely significant, and we've already won two titles this season. Now we'll look at what we've got left to play for: LaLiga, the Champions League and a few more.

“The most important thing is having a good team and a good coach. That's what I've tried to ensure throughout the years, and we have the ambition to keep winning titles.

“It's work done over many years by lots of people. The world is full of madridista supporters clubs. We have over 600 million followers across social networks. That's hugely satisfying and it's a responsibility because everyone expects us to keep delivering and we have to keep working to do so."