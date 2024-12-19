Real Madrid coach Ancelotti "very happy" after Intercontinental Cup victory

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was left delighted after their Intercontinental Cup victory over Pachuca.

Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr (pen) struck as Real won 3-0 in Doha on Wednesday night, with Ancelotti happy to collect another trophy.

The victory:

"There are a lot of titles, I'm very happy. It's a success. The start of the match was a bit like that, but then little by little we took control. Obviously there was a difference in quality and we had to show attitude and little by little we got into it. In the end I liked it and in attack we made the difference.

"We did well offensively and Kylian (Mbappe) had a good game, Rodryho had a second... We are very happy, because this game halfway through the season is not easy. Well, we did well."

His favourite titles:

"Obviously it's difficult. It's hard to say, but the Tenth was special for me and for Madrid. Also the Champions League win in Paris. If I have to choose, I'll take both.

"It's been a fantastic year. We've had various difficulties throughout the year. Injuries and difficult situations. We're not at our best yet."

Winning titles with Real Madrid:

"Winning titles at Real Madrid is easier than elsewhere. It's a fantastic club. A club that pushes. I have fantastic players and the best squad in the world."

The title record:

"It's true, to be honest. I didn't like the second half of the team's season. In 2025 I'll be back to normal. There's still one game left this year. We're alive."

Vinicius Jr:

"He's coming back with us, he's training until Friday and on Saturday he's going on holiday until the 30th. We don't have much time to prepare for the next match. We'll all be back to training on the 30th."