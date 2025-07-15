Why Chelsea lifted a replica Club World Cup trophy and Donald Trump kept the real one

The FIFA Club World Cup trophy is currently in the Oval Office, with President Donald Trump as Chelsea lifted a replica version.

Chelsea lifted the trophy after a shock victory against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain as they pulled off a 3-0 win at the MetLife Stadium over the weekend. The trophy presentation saw plenty of reaction online, with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, being the centre of attention despite being asked to step away.

However, it has now emerged that Reece James was only handed an imitation of the original piece of silverware. This is because Trump revealed that the original trophy was in his possession and located in the Oval Office after receiving the original trophy as a gift from FIFA.

“They said, ‘Could you hold this trophy for a little while?’ We put it in the Oval Office.

“Then I said, ‘When are you going to pick up the trophy?’ He says, ‘We're never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We're making a new one.’

“And they actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting. It’s in the Oval right now.”

Man-of-the-match Cole Palmer who proved vital in the fianl, was equally caught off guard by Trump’s presence in the trophy lift in what is a bizarre piece of modern football.

"I knew he was going to be here but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy," he said. "I was a bit confused, yes."