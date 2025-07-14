Team of the Club World Cup: Palmer leads Chelsea to glory, Silva shines at 40

Palmer was named the official Player of the Tournament

The first expanded Club World Cup is over, with Chelsea ending it as champions, but who were the standout players?

Using our internal player ratings system and choosing from players who played five matches or more, this is our team of the Club World Cup:

Advertisement Advertisement

Our team of the tournament Flashscore

Read more: Dive into our stats review of the Club World Cup

Goalkeeper

Bono (Al Hilal), 7.5

Bono just loves the big stage. The man who impressed for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup delivered at an international tournament again this summer.

His best performance came in Al Hilal's shock win over Manchester City, in which he made 11 saves, but he was excellent against Real Madrid and RB Salzburg, too.

Bono made save after save against Man City Jose Breton / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

Defence

Achraf Hakimi (PSG), 7.3

Hakimi gave what has been the best campaign of his career a fitting end in the US, with the Morocco international a huge attacking threat as he has been all season.

Before a disappointing final, he got goal contributions in four matches in a row, scoring against the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami before setting up goals against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal), 7.7

Our highest-rated player of the tournament, Koulibaly was a rock at the back for Al Hilal.

Along with scoring his side's third against Manchester City, he made numerous important interventions in his own box and won the vast majority of his duels across his five matches.

Thiago Silva (Fluminense), 7.2

Thiago Silva showed the world that he's still got it a few months before turning 41, with him and his Fluminense side being one of the stories of the tournament.

He was instrumental in their run to the semi-finals, leading by example at the heart of the defence with some superb performances - his display in a surprise 2-0 win over Inter was particularly impressive.

Read more: How Chelsea stunned PSG in the Club World Cup final

Midfield

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), 7.6

Our highest-rated player across the top domestic leagues this season, Olise continued to catch the eye at his first Club World Cup.

He did so especially in his first two matches, getting three goals and two assists, but he did struggle to make as much of an impact in the knockout stages.

Fabian Ruiz (PSG), 7.5

As he did all season, Fabian Ruiz ran the show in midfield for PSG on their run to the final.

It's his brace in the semi-finals against Real Madrid that will be most remembered, but he enjoyed great games against Atletico Madrid and Inter Miami as well.

Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), 7.6

He may no longer be playing in Europe, but it's clear that Ruben Neves remains a world-class midfielder.

The former Wolves man ended the tournament with a goal and two assists, and more than held his own against the midfields of Man City and Real Madrid.

Arda Guler (Real Madrid), 7.4

This felt like a real breakthrough tournament for Guler, who looks set to be one of Real Madrid's key players under Xabi Alonso as the replacement for Luka Modric.

Playing in the middle of the park, he created numerous chances for teammates and did his fair share of the dirty work too, often winning the ball back.

Guler was everywhere for Real Madrid Jose Breton / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

Attack

Cole Palmer (Chelsea), 7.6

After a mixed bag of a domestic season, Palmer was at his very best as he led Chelsea to their second trophy of the year.

He had a quiet group stage but was simply unstoppable after that, getting three goals and two assists in the knockout rounds to re-establish himself as one of the world's best.

Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid), 7.2

Without a shadow of a doubt, 21-year-old striker Gonzalo Garcia was the breakout star of this year's Club World Cup.

After being largely ignored by Carlo Ancelotti, he was given a chance in the senior team by Alonso and took that chance with both hands, getting four goals and an assist in his six matches.

Pedro Neto (Chelsea), 7.5

Neto played a big part in Chelsea's triumph, having a big impact in each of the six matches that he played.

The winger leaves the US with three goals and an assist under his belt and looks to have secured his place in Chelsea's starting XI going forward.

Author Flashscore

_______________________________________________

Sponsored:

FIFA Club World Cup - Every Game Free, exclusively on DAZN.

Sign up here to start streaming.

_______________________________________________