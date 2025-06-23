Real Madrid star Bellingham on the CWC: It's important that we protect the players...

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has opened up on the Club World Cup and the poor quality of the pitches.

Speaking after a 2-0 win over Pachuca at the Club World Cup, Bellingham pleaded with tournament organizers FIFA to improve the quality of pitches for the next Club World Cup to help avoid player injuries which are already common after what has been another packed football calendar.

"The pitches aren't great here, honestly," Bellingham said after his side's 3-1 win over Pachuca. "It's really hot, I know it's the same for everyone but I'm only saying because you asked me. The pitches aren't great at all.

"It holds up, the ball barely bounces and it's tough on the knees as well. Hopefully, it's something that someone will look at, going into the World Cup next year. It's important that we protect the players as well as giving the fans a spectacle."

This was game number 61 for the England international who will hope to make it 66 if Madrid go all the way. Speaking with Mail Sport, he explained his fatigue and how tough these games are on top players who are playing more games than any other player in history and are feeling the strain.

“Yeah, yeah, I'm definitely feeling it (the fatigue),’ Bellingham told Mail Sport. ‘With the new kits, new managers and new players coming, it probably kids you into thinking it’s a new season.

“But you’ve already got 50 to 60 games in your legs and in this heat, you can definitely feel it. But the way I and the team are approaching it is that it’s five more games of graft and everything we’ve got to try and bring home another title,” he added.