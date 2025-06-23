Pachuca captain denies racist comment to Real Madrid's Rudiger: F*cking coward!

Pachuca captain Gustavo Cabral has denied racially abusing Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger during the Club World Cup clash.

Madrid's intense 3-1 win over Pachuca in Charlotte was overshadowed by an incident between Rudiger and Cabral in injury time in which the German international claimed he was racially abused. Rudiger approached Brazilian referee Ramon Abatti Abel following a verbal exchange with Cabral at the end of the game and after insults were exchanged as an small melee broke out.

Cabral outright disputed this after the game by stating he had called Rudiger a “cagon de mierda” — meaning “f***ing coward”.

“There was nothing racist. I called him a f***ing coward, as we say in Argentina. That's all,” he said.

“There was a struggle, I received a kick, he said I hit him with my hand, we argued. But nothing more.

“The referee made the racist sign, but I kept repeating the same thing to him: "F***ing coward".

“There is no sanction for saying that, it's a word, period. It has no other intention.

“He was telling me "I'll see you outside," he was making signs for a fight. I was angry too; we were arguing in the tunnel, but it didn't go any further.

“My team-mates and theirs were right next to me. I just said the same thing over and over again.”

Madrid manager Xabi Alonso backed the defender and stated that the club will stand by his side whilst the investigation into the incident continues.

"That's what Rudiger said, and we believe him," Alonso told reporters in his post-match press conference. "It is important to have zero tolerance in these kinds of situations. FIFA is now investigating. That's all I can say."

Meanwhile, Pachuca coach Jaime Lozano backed his skipper, as each team sides with their own players.

“I'll talk to him, and knowing him from before, things like that have never happened with Pachuca players. I can vouch for my captain.”