Valverde reveals Club World Cup goal under Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has shared the team's goals for next month's FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos beat Sevilla 2-0 over the weekend and have now shifted focus to the upcoming tournament in the United States.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, Uruguay's Valverde said the team's goal is to win the title and make the fans proud.

" In this club, you always play with everything on the line, and today we weren’t risking much. But you have to defend this jersey," he said.

"As always. With a lot of enthusiasm and excitement. Proud to represent Real Madrid. Just like this club demands. And something the fans deserve to enjoy, another title."

Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad in their final game of the season on May 24 before returning to action for the FIFA Club World Cup.