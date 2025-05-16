Jude Bellingham urges Real Madrid to win 'different kind of title'

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has urged his side to go all out in their attempt to win this summer's Club World Cup after their disappointing season.

Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season to take over the Brazil national team with Xabi Alonso expected to take over.

The Spanish giants will end the regular season without a single piece of silverware after Barcelona were crowned La Liga champions on Thursday.

Now, in an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Bellingham, 21, has revealed his side are fully focussed on becoming the winner of the inaugural Club World Cup.

Bellingham said: "We have the opportunity to win a different kind of title, really. I think that's the truth: trying to be the first club to win it. Obviously, Real Madrid deserves that kind of recognition.

“But I also think it's being able to play somewhere I haven't played regularly, in the United States, and also playing against opponents I wouldn't normally get the chance to play against. So, I definitely think there are a lot of positives to it."