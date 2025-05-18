Brazilian offer made to Al-Nassr star Ronaldo

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract offer from Brazil.

Off contract at the end of the Saudi Pro League season, Real Madrid legend Ronaldo's contract at Al-Nassr expires at the end of the season and no agreement over a new deal has been reached.

Instead, reports Marca, an offer from Brazil has been made to Ronaldo.

While the club hasn't been identified, it's reported it will compete in next month's Club World Cup and they want Ronaldo signed and registered in time to play in the tournament.

The four clubs to play in the CWC in the USA this summer will be: Flamengo, Fluminense, Palmeiras and Botafogo.