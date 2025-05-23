Tuchel reveals why Toney received an England call-up and where Alexander-Arnold will start

England manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken to the media after announcing his squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

Tuchel shocked many with Friday’s squad announcement which excluded the likes of West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy and Manchester City’s Phil Foden. Morgan Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke, Trevoh Chalobah and Ivan Toney all made it in however and Tuchel first spoke on his decision to call-up the Al-Ahli striker.

Advertisement Advertisement

Why was Toney called up?

"He deserves to be with us and I am convinced because he scored over 20 goals for his team this season. He won a major title with the Asian Champions League, he had a big contribution with goals and assists.

"It is a good occasion now to also test new players, see new players in the environment. We decided to nominate three strikers in the squad. I had a call with Dom Solanke who deserved to be with us and won a big trophy this season but he was in camp already and I have a clear picture of what he can bring and now is the moment to see new players and get a feel for them in the group."

The Club World Cup has been discussed

He also spoke on the Club World Cup and the concerns that players should leave the squad early as to negate risk of exhaustion and injury.

"The discussion was very open. Very quickly we also understood this is a very important camp for us with one year to go until the Word Cup. Why send players if we want to cherish every day we have together. What signal would it send to the group to send players away?

"I can understand the argument from especially the clubs who would love to see the players get a rest but we have a strong argument for ourselves and our goals we want to reach. We are building a group and a togetherness. We want to develop a camaraderie and it is only possible if we take every day seriously.

Chalobah deserves a chance

Tuchel then spoke on how his side does not include Marc Guehi but Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah made it into his side.

"Marc was normally meant to be with us of course. He is the captain of Crystal Palace and they had a huge win in the FA Cup. He is a big part of the success story. He got injured in the final and it is a facial injury and the specialist told us not to take the risk.

"On Trevoh he deserves it. Easy at that. He has played a fantastic second half of the season with Chelsea. He has been very consistent at a very high level."

Where will Trent Alexander-Arnold play?

Finally, he explained whether Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold who is due to sign for Real Madrid will play in defense or midfield for the Three Lions.

“Special, unique. I would say he is a right full-back. That is his position.

“The way he plays right full-back is unorthodox, he has a special vibe, he was very happy to come. We are excited to have this chance.

“He won another major trophy. He was hugely involved in this unbelievable campaign. We are very positive about it. I am happy that he’s back.”