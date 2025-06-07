Kane hits out at sloppy England, praises one teammate

Harry Kane has criticised his England team-mates for their poor quality on the ball after a narrow 1-0 victory over low-ranked Andorra on Saturday.

The Bayern Munich striker netted the decisive goal in the match, but he reserved praise for Chelsea star Noni Madueke, who delivered the crucial assist. "For sure we can play better, it wasn't our greatest performance. I don't think people will remember this one but we can learn from it,” Kane said on ITV.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The June camp is never an easy camp, there are always people coming off the back of a lot of games, long seasons. I think we saw that out here today. It was very hot here, dry pitch, probably similar conditions to next year at the World Cup, so we will go away and analyse.

"We had good spells in the game but we couldn't consistently have attack after attack. We take the three points and move on. We probably weren't good enough on the ball, not enough forward runs, forward passes. The most important thing is we kept giving it away, it gave them confidence, gave them energy.”

Kane highlighted Madueke’s impact, noting the winger was one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise lacklustre display.

"I think he was a constant threat today, obviously got the assist for the goal as well.

"We need more of that. We have amazing players, we need players who are not afraid to go one v one and if they lose the ball, we will get it again and go again. He played really well."