Tuchel slams England attitude for narrow win against Andorra

England coach Thomas Tuchel admits he was disappointed with his players after their World Cup qualifying win against Andorra.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane struck the only goal of the game for the 1-0 victory.

"I was most worried in the last 20 minutes because I did not like the attitude that we ended the game with," said the German.

"I didn't like the lack of urgency and it did not match the occasion - it is still a World Cup qualifier. We will let them know (on Sunday) what we want from them.

"I think we lacked the seriousness and the urgency that is needed in a World Cup qualifier.

"I think we played with fire. I didn't like the attitude in the end. I didn't like the body language. It was not what the occasion needed."

Not good enough

Tuchel also said: "I think we started well in the first 20 or 25 minutes. We created a lot of chances and half chances, and we lost completely the momentum and couldn't get it back in the first half.

"Got a little bit in the second half, but then ended up in a place that was not good enough in terms of urgency.

"We can just admit that, it's not what we expect from us. We need to look at it in detail and do better on Tuesday."