River Plate's Perez: Facing Inter at CWC will be very important

From a stellar career in Europe to playing in a World Cup final for Argentina, River Plate veteran Enzo Perez has certainly had a lot of fond memories in the game, but the midfielder is ready for more special moments at the Club World Cup.

Perez, who moved back to Argentina to play for River Plate in 2017, has a CV most players would dream of. Two Copa Libertadores titles to his name, alongside league titles in two countries, the 38-year-old now enters the swansong of his career with a new challenge as his side get set for the Club World Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

They will face Urawa Reds, Monterrey and Champions League finalists Inter in Group E, with the prospect of facing the latter a great indication for Perez to see how River stack up against their European rivals.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Perez said: “This competition is going to be unique because the first one always generates some motivation and something very nice. As you said, there are going to be a lot of cultures from different countries.

"I had the chance to be in a World Cup, I think that's also very close, but being in a club is something very special for everyone, and something very nice.

"Facing Inter as well as facing the other teams we have in the area is going to be something very important, also closing with Inter is going to be something good, also measuring ourselves against them is going to be a lot of competition."

_______________________________________________

Sponsored:

FIFA Club World Cup - Every Game Free, exclusively on DAZN.

Sign up here to start streaming.

_______________________________________________

River Plate are one of the most followed teams in world football, and Perez hopes their fanbase can provide the soundtrack to a memorable tournament for him and the rest of the side.

He added: "We have to see how the two teams get to that level. But it's not going to be a classic, as you said. Don't have any doubts.

"The fans up there are going to turn the stadium we're going to play, not only in Seattle, but in other cities that are going to turn it into the same way because of the passion they have.”

Enzo Perez was speaking ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Watch all 63 games live on DAZN for free.