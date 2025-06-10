Bayern Munich great Muller sees Club World Cup as shop window

Bayern Munich's experienced forward Thomas Muller wants to 'prove himself' again at the Club World Cup as his side head to the United States in search of more silverware to cap off their campaign.

Bayern and Muller are coming off the back of a successful domestic season where they were crowned Bundesliga champions in Vincent Kompany's first campaign in charge.

Now, they head to the States, looking to end on a high. For Muller, the Club World Cup is an exciting tournament, especially given the World Cup in 2026.

Muller explained: “Firstly, the fact that this is a global tournament is appealing, and in this format, it feels a bit more like the World Cup. In comparison, we had the previous version of the Club World Cup, which was just a handful of previous teams.

"We need to get a feel for the tournament first, but the fact that it’s taking place in a country where the World Cup is taking place the following year is obviously very exciting for us."

Ticket sales have been relatively low ahead of the tournament, but Muller believes the fans will show up to see the top European sides.

He said: “With this Club World Cup and these players and cities, especially the European clubs, who have fans all over the world, not just Bayern but all the other top teams from Real Madrid, the top English teams and the fans will get the chance to see these players play in their country or their region.

"I think we will see a certain level of euphoria that we don’t see here, where everything is business as usual."

Muller's manager, Vincent Kompany, exclaimed his excitement about taking on Argentine side Boca Juniors in a recent interview, something echoed by the attacker.

He added: “It would be a highlight if we play Boca Juniors. I am very interested in football, and you see a lot of what is going on these days on TV, the internet, and social media in the Argentinian domestic league, an ex-team-mate of mine Micho (Martin Demichelis) was the manager of River Plate, when they play against Boca Juniors it is huge.

“You see, when these historic clubs in football countries play against each other, be it in Brazil or even Argentina, it is something really special."

For Muller, despite his long and illustrious career with Bayern, the Club World Cup represents another chance to show his worth, crucial for the forward who is out of contract after the tournament.

“We’re just looking forward to different cultures, from different clubs coming together, and of course, we want to make it through to the knockout round. The passion for the game and for winning, that competitiveness. That’s always been the foundation, and you can’t really learn that; you either have that or you don’t.

"For me, it’s about proving myself time and time again, competing both within the team, which isn’t that easy with the guys we have here. Externally, as a club, it's about taking on the challenges again and again, both physically and in competition, and winning.

"That’s the exciting thing, it’s not about the trophy, the trophy is just the piece of metal you receive when you’ve won the competition, but that’s not what makes you happy, it’s the journey to get there that stimulates me.”

