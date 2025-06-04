Jack Grealish nears Man City exit after latest Pep Guardiola decision

Jack Grealish is closer than ever to leaving Man City after Pep Guardiola reportedly decided to leave him out of the squad for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 29-year-old has seriously struggled to adapt to Guardiola’s style of play since moving from Aston Villa for a record £100 million back in 2021.

With just 17 goals and 23 assists in his 157 games across all competitions, it would appear the Spaniard has finally run out of patience and will looking to sell him this summer.

According to The Telegraph, the England international will be left at home while Man City travel to the USA for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The reports adds Grealish is subject to plenty of interest from both England and abroad having previously been linked with a return to Villa.