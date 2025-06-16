PSG overtake Barcelona to go top of goalscoring charts in 2025

Tribal Football
PSG celebrate against Atletico Madrid
PSG celebrate against Atletico MadridAA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia
Paris Saint-Germain have surged to the top of the goalscoring charts in 2025, overtaking Barcelona as the most prolific side across Europe’s top five leagues so far this calendar year. Their emphatic 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Club World Cup saw them reach 105 goals, averaging just under three per game.

Having ended their Champions League campaign by putting five past Inter, Luis Enrique's side picked up exactly where they left off, opening their Club World Cup with another ruthless display.

Far from being slowed down by the brief break, PSG appear to have fine-tuned their attacking juggernaut – now statistically the most potent in Europe.

PSG goalscoring stats in 2025
PSG goalscoring stats in 2025BeSoccer

Across all competitions in 2025, PSG have now scored 105 goals – three more than Barcelona's 102. Both sides boast an identical scoring average of 2.9 goals per match, though the Catalans have played one fewer game.

Real Madrid sit a distant third on 79, with Bayern Munich slightly further back on 76, despite their 10-0 thrashing of Auckland City.

