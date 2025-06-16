PSG pair Marquinhos, Vitinha talk up CWC chances after defeating Atletico Madrid

After their opening match win against Atletico Madrid at the Club World Cup, Marquinhos and Vitinha took stock of PSG's path to get here: between progress and constant ambition, the objective remains to grow steadily.

After their brilliant debut at the Club World Cup, with a dominant win over Atletico Madrid, Marquinhos reviewed PSG's progress under Luis Enrique, speaking in the mixed zone to Flashscore.

How do you assess the start of your journey this season?

We started badly in terms of results, but we improved over the course of the competitions. This shows that we are on the right track and gives us confidence for the future.

How important is it to start a competition well?

Starting well is important because it gives confidence and shows that we are going in the right direction. The title is not decided now, but it is always important to start a competition like this. It gives confidence and shows that we are on the right track.

What is your approach to maintaining this growth?

As I said, we must not stop now. We are on the right path, with the right approach. We have found our way; we must continue.

_______________________________________________

What role does your coach play in this growth?

We have a very dedicated coach. In training, he always shows even the smallest details in the videos, he prepares the matches well,l and today the results can be seen on the pitch.

What is the key to continuing like this?

You have to continue to give your best, work and commit. That's what we did today.

What is the motivation like after winning the title of European champions?

We have been European champions for three weeks. We are still motivated to go out and find new challenges. We are here for our European title, and we will continue in the same direction.

How has the coach prepared the team for all competitions?

The coach has improved us. He prepared us in the best possible way during the week. That shows our ambition.

What is the team's approach to the upcoming competitions?

Now life goes on. The competitions continue. The motivation is always the same. We must not stop, we must not let our guard down. We must always go for the maximum.

What are the team's difficulties for the matches at midday?

The game at noon is a bit complicated. It is difficult for us, very difficult for our team.

Match stats StatsPerform

Vitinha: 'We want to make this season historic'

What is the team's mentality before every game?

We face matches with confidence, solidity and the belief that we can do well. We have confidence in our teammates and the team. The desire is always there. We want to make this season historic: it already is, but to win this trophy too, in a new competition, for the first time, would be something incredible.

What is the strategy to approach the matches?

What got us far in the Champions League and other competitions was looking at each game individually, always thinking about what we can improve on in the next one. And that is exactly what we will continue to do.

How do you handle difficult conditions, like the heat?

It was really hot today. I was all red, it was difficult. But we try to recover as much as we can: we sleep, we manage our weight, our physical condition, everything we can. Because at this point in the season, every detail counts.

What is your priority in the team?

My priority is the team. I have to help as much as I can. If personal rewards come later, so much the better. But the team always comes first.

What is the formula for playing well together?

It's simple: everyone has his own task, he knows what he has to do. When everyone does it well, everything works. The organisation is clear, the dynamics are good, and when that happens, things go right.

Fabian Ruiz: 'We don't feel we are favourites'

Satisfied with the win?

Yes, I am happy with the result and this victory. We knew it would be a difficult match, Atletico is a great team. But I think we gave a great performance, from the first to the last minute. I'm happy for the goal, but even more for the work of the team, which is the most important thing.

Do you consider yourselves favourites for the tournament?

We don't know if we are the favourites or not, to be honest, we don't think too much about it. We try to do our best in every game. We want to win every match. We know it is a difficult competition, with the best teams in the world, but we will try to do our best and reach the final, which is our goal.

What was it like playing at midday in this heat?

It was difficult, the heat was really unbelievable. But we have to adapt and find a way to manage it. It's not easy to play in these temperatures, but that goes for both teams. We tried to prepare as best we could in the days leading up to the match, we took care of ourselves and worked to be ready. It's tough, but we still try to do our best.

Now you will face Botafogo. What kind of match do you expect against the South American champions?

Yes, we know that Botafogo is a great team, the champions in Brazil. It will be a difficult challenge, like all in this competition. Now we have to recover a bit, and from tomorrow we start preparing for the match. We know the value of the opponent, but we also want to impose our game, as we have done all year. We hope to win and get closer to qualification for the next stage.