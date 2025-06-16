Analysis: How PSG thumped Atletico Madrid in their Club World Cup opener

PSG's Desire Doue in action during the FIFA Club World Cup match against Atletico Madrid at Rose Bowl Stadium on June 15, 2025

Let no one be in any doubt how seriously Paris Saint-Germain are taking this summer's Club World Cup.

Traditionally a much smaller tournament before FIFA decided to load up the fixture calendar once more, the European champions would almost always head back to the continent with the trophy.

PSG sent out an early warning in the competition

Now expanded for a more global flavour, PSG are going to have to take on all-comers if they want to emerge victorious, and they sent out a warning sign after a brilliant 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Before the French and Spanish giants took to the pitch on Sunday, over 60,000 fans had watched Al Ahly and Inter Miami play out a goalless draw in the opener and then saw the gulf in class in this tournament as Bayern Munich completely tore apart Auckland City in a ridiculously one-sided 10-0 win.

As a spectacle, neither match could be said to be a great advert for Gianni Infantino's vanity project, so thank God that Atletico and PSG put on a show worthy of getting excited about.

Ahead of the match at the Rose Bowl, the Rojiblancos may well have fancied their chances, having beaten Luis Enrique's side in the Champions League during the 2024/25 season.

Atleti on the back foot throughout

In Alexander Sorloth, they had a striker with 20 LaLiga goals to rival the Parisian's Ousmane Dembele, who plundered 21 in Ligue 1 during 24/25, though neither started the game and, in fact, Dembele wasn't even in the match day squad because of an injury he picked up on international duty.

As might be expected, PSG took control of the match early on and had an incredible 82.2% possession in the opening 15 minutes of the match.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid match stats Opta by Stats Perform

Even before Fabian Ruiz had given them the lead on 18 minutes thanks to an assist from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian had seen one shot on target and one off, with Goncalo Ramos also going close.

The Portuguese had two more shots before the break, and it wouldn't be until first-half injury time before Antoine Griezmann had Atletico's first shot on target.

Shortly after, Kvaratskhelia was again the instigator as his pass to Vitinha allowed the midfielder to waltz through a static Atleti defence for a second goal.

818 passes made tell the story of the match

Clement Lenglet's red card with 13 to play did nothing for his side's chances of getting back into the game, and though PSG's third and fourth goals from Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-in didn't arrive until late on (86 and 96), the writing had been on the wall long before then.

818 passes made by the French champions at the closure of proceedings, compared to just 276 from the mattress makers, tells its own story.

Simeone's side were lambs to the slaughter at times, and there was little chance of PSG not being able to continue their excellent form from last season. At times, they were an absolute joy to watch.

PSG's passing network against Atletico Madrid Opta by Stats Perform

11 shots on target evidenced a team on the front foot throughout, but who were also adept at keeping things tight at the back, with Griezmann's shot the only one that Atleti managed on target in the entire match.

It wasn't just the ease with which PSG went through the gears when they needed to that stood out either. Even at breakneck speed, at times they still managed to post an astonishing 92.7% pass accuracy.

​Only three of their players dipped below the 90% mark, whereas Atleti had only three players who went above it.

Tiredness already creeping into Atleti's play

​Though Atleti are used to ceding the ball in some games, with their clashes against Barcelona particularly reminiscent of Sunday's match, they did look unusually laboured at times.

PSG were fresh and thriving by comparison, and one can't help but think that the fallout from this tournament will only come a few weeks into the 2025/26 season when tiredness - through lack of summer rest (again) - will kick in.

Of course, Atleti's weariness should in no way detract from another remarkable PSG performance. They are flying at the moment under Luis Enrique.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group B match against Paris Saint-Germain Alize DALLY / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Only four PSG players - including goalkeeper Gianlugi Donnarumma and sub Warren Zaire-Emery - didn't touch the ball in the opposition box. At least five had more than four touches in the Atleti penalty area, whilst the Spaniards in total managed just 11 touches down the other end.

​Perhaps the most impressive element of their performance was actually a robustness in both defence and midfield. Everyone is aware of how capable PSG are on the attack these days, but their defensive attributes are less celebrated.

PSG beat Atleti at their own game

Against a team such as Atleti, renowned for a more physical side to their game, they might've come unstuck, and yet it was PSG who again set the bar in this game.

Desire Doue, a player winning all of the plaudits for his attacking brilliance, was involved in 16 total duels during the match, more than any other player on the pitch, and closely followed by Kvaratskhelia's 13. No Atleti player had more than Marcos Llorente's nine.

In every area, the Spanish side were second best and Simeone can certainly have no complaints at the final score.

He might want to know how a team that won just three of 10 tackles attempted in the game still managed to completely overrun his side and were allowed 27 dribbles in a game against a team that are normally expert in denying the opposition time and space on the ball.

Food for thought ahead of the next round of matches.