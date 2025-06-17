Pogba joins former Man Utd teammates at CWC leading to fresh transfer links

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba linked up with former teammates at the Club World Cup, which had led to questions about his future.

The French international jetted out to the United States to catch up with some old friends in Miami as Boca Juniors took on Benfica in a game that ended 2-2 thanks to a late goal from Nicolas Otamendi. Pogba posted his reunion on Instagram as he stood in the middle of goalkeeper Sergio Romero, forward Edinson Cavani, defender Marcos Rojo and midfielder Ander Herrera who all played for United in the past.

Pogba captioned the photo: “What a pleasure to see my friends!” as transfer rumours erupted, suggesting that the veteran playmaker may be joining the South American giants this summer. Pogba remains without a club after serving a doping ban and seeing his contract at Serie A giants Juventus terminated. He has been linked with several sides over the past few months and his future is currently up in the air.

Herrera was sent off during the clash for dissent, one of three dismissals in total, whilst another former United star Angel Di Maria scored from the penalty spot in the draw which was a heated affair from the start. Pogba has been keeping himself fit while working on an individual training programme as he tries to keep his stamina at its peak so that clubs do not lose interest. South America may be his next destination as he looks to join his former teammates who are clearly still friends.