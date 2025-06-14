Tribal Football
Benfica president Rui Costa warns Real Madrid to get serious about Carreras

Benfica president Rui Costa has told Real Madrid to get serious about Alvaro Carreras.

The former Real junior was sold by Manchester United to Benfica last summer, where he has just enjoyed a career-best season.

Real are eager to bring the fullback back to Madrid this summer and an offer has already been tabled.

But Rui Costa said: "Carreras will play the Club World Cup with us and he is a Benfica player. We have not reached any agreement with Real Madrid for him.

"There were some proposals that did not satisfy us, neither in the case of Álvaro nor in that of other players."

