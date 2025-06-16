Club World Cup: River Plate v Urawa Reds predictions, best bets and odds

The first round of the 2025 Club World Cup throws up this intriguing clash between Argentina’s River Plate and Japan’s Urawa Reds.

We look into the stats and analyse the odds, so that we can make some savvy bets for the Group E clash between River Plate and Urawa Reds in the newly revamped Club World Cup.

River Plate v Urawa Reds

- River Plate to win: 4/7

- First team to score River Plate: 2/5

- Franco Mastantuono - score or assist: 10/11

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

_______________________________________________

River Plate to win

Serial Primera División winners River Plate will come into the match against Japan’s Urawa Reds as favourites. Whilst neither team is coming into the match on red-hot form, both will see this as an opportunity to grab some points.

Despite this being the maiden fixtures between the two, River Plate start as favourites because they are from a stronger league and, in the previous editions of the Club World Cup, have beaten two Japanese sides - 1-0 against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in 2015 and 4-0 against Kashima Antlers in 2018.

Judging from those previous results and River Plate’s overall strength, I think they will win this game too.

Tip: River Plate to win at 4/7 with Bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if River Plate are leading the game at full-time

River Plate to start faster than their opponents

Looking at the stats, this game could result in goals. Four of Urawa Reds’ last five games have seen over 2.5 goals scored, and in four of River Plate’s last six victories, they have won by a margin of 3 or more goals. Furthermore, eight of River Plate’s last ten fixtures have seen both teams, and the same goes for five of Urawa Red’s last six games.

Whilst I look at those stats, I think the one that stands out around scoring is that River Plate have opened the scoring in six of their last seven matches. Down at 2/5, the returns for this stat are not as good as both teams scoring at 1/1, however I feel this is more likely than both teams scoring as River Plate may have too much strength for their opponents and could shut them out like they have the previous two Japanese sides they have played in the Club World Cup.

Tip: River Plate to score first at 2/5 with Bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if River Plate score the first goal in the game

The future Real Madrid star will have his say

The transfer window has been open already for teams from June 1st to June 10th, and business has been done. Young Argentine starlet, Franco Mastantuono, will be playing his final few games for River Plate before his August move to Los Blancos, Real Madrid.

Mastantuono has been in fine form for River Plate recently, with seven goal contributions in his last nine games for the club - five goals and four assists. With the belief that Los Millonarios will score, you can expect Mastantuono to be involved in that goal in some way. At 10/11 at Bet365, it looks like a good bet to go for.

Tip: Franco Mastantuono to score or assist at 10/11 with Bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if Franco Mastantuono scores or assists by full time.

River Plate v Urawa Reds odds

- River Plate: 4/7

- Draw: 29/10

- Urawa Reds: 19/4

Odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.

