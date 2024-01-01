Pochettino agrees to become USA manager ahead of 2026 World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the next head coach of the U.S. men’s national soccer team

The Argentine has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season was considered a leading candidate for a number of jobs including the vacant England job.

Pochettino is now instead set to lead the USA into the World Cup 2026 that is partly home soil that could help his side go further in the tournament than ever before.

The USA have been on the lookout for a new manager ever since they sacked Gregg Berhalter after their group-stage exit from a home Copa America in July which was a shock to many fans.

The 52-year-old has never managed a national team but has found success at club level including an unprecedented Champions League final appearance in 2019 with Tottenham and a Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain.