Palmer speaks on who inspired him to take the No.10 shirt at Chelsea including Messi

Palmer on who inspired him to take the No.10 shirt at Chelsea including Lionel Messi

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has opened up on why he took the No.10 shirt at Chelsea ahead of the new season.

The No.10 shirt was previously held by Mykhailo Mudryk who is facing a potential ban of up to four years after the Football Association charged him on Wednesday with a doping offence following a positive drugs test last year. Having previously worn No. 20, Palmer took on his new number ahead of the Club World Cup, sparking questions about why he switched so suddenly.

That jersey has been worn at Stamford Bridge down the years by the likes of Jimmy Greaves, Peter Osgood, Mark Hughes, Joe Cole, Juan Mata, Eden Hazard, Willian and Christian Pulisic. However, Palmer admits it had been a shirt he was always drawn towards and was inspired by two footballing legends.

"Messi, the big one, Rooney and players like that. It's just an iconic number. I wore No.10 all my life growing up and I just like the number."

“I have not spoken to Misha yet but I will when the time is right. It is not really my place to get involved with him at the minute. I will speak to him.”

Palmer is in the running for the 2024-25 PFA Player of the Year award after helping the West London club to the Conference League and a spot in the Champions League next season. The English international has a lot of pressure weighing on him to lead the Chelsea side to glory but he admits that it does not phase him and he enjoying every moment.

"I still do the same things now that I did before I came to Chelsea.

"I try and think it's just a game of football at the end of the day, like it's not life or death. So I just try and enjoy it. I like to go and play five-a-side and go to the astro and just do normal things."