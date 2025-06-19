Enzo Maresca yet to speak to Chelsea ace Mykhaylo Mudryk after doping charge

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has revealed he's yet to speak to winger Mykhaylo Mudryk after the Football Association announced on Friday it had charged the player.

The 24-year-old is facing a massive four-year ban after testing positive for a banned substance last December.

Mudryk hasn’t played a game or been allowed to train with his Chelsea teammates since then, and Maresca has revealed he’s had little contact with the winger.

Speaking ahead of their second match of the Club World Cup against Flamengo on Friday, Maresca said: “I spoke with ‘Misha’ in Poland when we played the Conference League final but I didn’t speak with him since that time.

“To be honest, I didn’t see the news. They communicated (it to) me last night. There is nothing more that I can add at the moment because I don’t have more information.”

Chelsea are also yet to officially respond to the charges but have previously announced they will stand by the player on several occasions.