Enzo Maresca reveals Chelsea plan after Mudryk doping charge

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed whether his side will look to sign a new winger after Mykhaylo Mudryk was charged for doping.

The 24-year-old was charged by the FA after testing positive for a banned substance during adrug test last December.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mudryk hasn’t been allowed to play or ever train with his teammates for the past six months and could now be banned for four years.

Chelsea have been looking to sign a new left winger this summer but were unable to agree terms with Borussia Dortmund for Jamie Gittens, although they will likely go back in for him.

Speaking to the press ahead of their Club World Cup game against Flamengo, Maresca spoke about the club’s plan.

Maresca said: "We had already one entire season almost without Misha last season. We tried to find different solutions with some of the academy players like Tyrique (George).

"But we're going to decide to go for a winger, not because of Misha. If Misha comes back, we don't go, or if Misha comes back, we don't? No. In both cases, I think even here you see we have (Noni) Madueke and (Pedro) Neto as proper wingers. And then we try to adapt Tariq, the other day he was inside for some minutes.

"And we try to adapt different players during the season. Christo (Nkunku) or Kieran (Dewsbury-Hall) but for sure it's something quite clear that it's a position that we need to improve."