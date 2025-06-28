Palmeiras coach Ferreira blasts Brazilian press: You're KILLING Estevao!

Tribal Football
Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira has blasted the Brazilian media over their pressure on Estevao Willian.

Ferreira admits the teen, who will join Chelsea after the Club World Cup, is battling mentally due to the expectations created by the media.

Estevao has played a key role in Palmeiras reaching the Club World Cup round of 16, but Ferreira also insists: "He's just a kid and he's just been transferred. It's normal to be anxious and nervous when you're a kid, you have a dream and you see it come true.

"It's normal for him to feel that way, and many of you have been killing him. Look at what you're doing to him, look at what you're doing to the young players.

"I understand that's what sells, what generates the most clicks, it's blood!"

