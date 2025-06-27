Club World Cup 2025: Benfica v Chelsea predictions, best bets and odds

It’s an all European showdown as Benfica face Chelsea in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup in Charlotte this Saturday night.

Both clubs arrive with momentum and ambition, but their paths to this knockout clash have been anything but predictable.

Benfica stunned many by topping Group C, capped by a decisive win over Bayern Munich, while Chelsea, under new manager Enzo Maresca, finished second in Group D after a commanding 3-0 victory over ES Tunis to secure their place in the last 16.

Which team will make it to the last eight? Keep reading for our preview and expert betting predictions.

Benfica – Chelsea, Saturday, 9:00 pm

Benfica v Chelsea tips

• Chelsea to qualify - 57/100 with Bet365

• Both teams to score – 3/4 with Bet365

• Enzo Fernandez to score or assist (most booking points) – 21/10 with Bet365

Odds courtesy of bet365.

Chelsea to qualify

Chelsea are favourites to advance against Benfica, evident by the 57/100 odds on Bet365. Having won all three previous meetings against Benfica, Chelsea carry a psychological edge into this fixture.

After securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Esperance de Tunis in their final group game, manager Enzo Maresca is expected to field a near full-strength team. The Italian manager has set the last eight as a realistic target for his Chelsea side, who have a feel of a team that gets better as the tournament progresses.

Despite topping Group C, Benfica have struggled to assert themselves in games. In their last game against Bayern Munich, they managed just 27% possession and conceded an Expected Goals (xG) tally of 1.98. All factors considered, Chelsea are well placed to book their place in the quarter-finals with a narrow but decisive win over Benfica.

Tip: Chelsea to qualify @57/100

Bet explanation: This bet wins if Chelsea beats Benfica to qualify to the last eight of the Club World Cup regardless of whether it’s during regulation time or not.

Both teams to score

Both Benfica and Chelsea are well-positioned to find the net in their upcoming Club World Cup round of 16 clash, making the "both teams to score" bet an attractive option at odds of 3/4 on Bet365.

Benfica’s attack, led by Vangelis Pavlidis and the creative spark of Ángel Di María, has been prolific, with the Portuguese side finding the net in each of their last 18 competitive matches. Chelsea, meanwhile, have shown similar attacking potency, averaging 1.7 goals per game in the Premier League last season.

With both teams scoring in each game so far at the Club World Cup and the last two H2Hs seeing both teams score, expect an open game featuring goals.

Tip: Both teams to score @3/4

Bet explanation: This bet wins if both Chelsea and Benfica score at least one goal each in regulation time.

Enzo Fernandez to score or assist

On paper, the odds of Enzo Fernandez scoring or assisting against Benfica looks like a stretch with odds of 21/10 on Bet365. The Argentine has emerged as one of Chelsea’s most influential players this season, making him a strong candidate to score or assist in the upcoming game against Benfica.

Since tactical adjustments by manager Maresca moved Fernandez into a more advanced role, the Argentine midfielder has significantly increased his goal contributions, tallying 25 goal involvements (9 goals and 16 assists) across all competitions in 2024/25.

His recent performances include two assists in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Esperance de Tunis, where his vision and precise passing unlocked the opposition defense and set up crucial goals. He also scored in the first game against LAFC, is on set pieces and is averaging two shots per game at the Club World Cup. Back Fernandez to register a goal or assist given his ability to create and finish chances.

Tip: Enzo Fernandez to score or assist @21/5

Bet explanation: This bet wins if Enzo Fernandez scores or provides an assist for Chelsea against Benfica.

Benfica v Chelsea odds

• Benfica – 5/2 with Bet365

• Draw – 5/2 with Bet365

• Chelsea – 21/20 with Bet365

