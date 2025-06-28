Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Fernandez form at CWC

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he's delighted with the form and commitment of Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez will face former club Benfica in the Club World Cup round of 16.

"Since we started (working together at Chelsea), he is doing very well in all aspects inside the pitch and outside the pitch," said Maresca.

"This season, he struggled a little bit in the beginning in the way we wanted to play, but he is doing fantastic in terms of the number of goals and assists. This is what we want from our attacking players.

"I prefer that the attacking players score ten to twelve goals each rather than one player with 40 goals. Enzo, this season his contribution has been top, and next season it will be even better."

