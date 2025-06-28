Palmeiras beat rivals Botafogo to book Club World Cup quarter-final spot

SE Palmeiras became the first side to reach the quarter-finals of the new-look FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) after beating fellow Brazilians and Copa Libertadores holders Botafogo FR 1-0 AET in Philadelphia – Estrela Solitária’s eighth consecutive defeat with that scoreline.

There was something of a derby atmosphere as the last 16 kicked off with two sides from the same country facing each other for just the second time in CWC history, and hefty challenges flew in from the very start.

Palmeiras started off the more dangerous, with Vitor Roque inches away from connecting with Joaquín Piquerez’s searching ball, and other half-chances not taken full advantage of.

There was little to no further goalmouth action prior to the half-hour mark cooling break, and the resumption of play simply produced more hard tackles and yellow cards from François Letexier’s pocket.

Play started to open up in first-half stoppage time, but it was after the break that things really got going. And it was Palmeiras wonderkid Estêvão who exploded into action for perhaps the first time this tournament, testing John twice before having his third effort disallowed for offside.

Botafogo remained unfazed in the face of that pressure, and they gradually began to play out and finally cause trouble at the other end, with Jefferson Savarino firing over.

But Palmeiras produced the best chance so far with just over 15 minutes to play, as John acrobatically tipped over Maurício’s close-range header.

That was it for action in normal time, meaning Botafogo completed a seventh 90 minutes out of their last nine with one or fewer total goals scored.

The reasons for that became clear as the Rio de Janeiro side started ET well but created little of note in the final third, while Palmeiras continued to get their shots away, including when Richard Ríos fired on target from distance.

And Verdão’s directness paid off 10 minutes into the extension, as substitute Paulinho inventively turned past Marlon Freitas and slotted the match’s long-overdue opener into the far corner.

The green and white end of the Lincoln Financial Field erupted in response, and didn’t lose their voice as their opponents searched for an equaliser.

Palmeiras skipper Gustavo Gómez made things tricky when he was shown a second yellow for hauling down Alexander Barboza with four minutes to go, but Botafogo failed to take advantage as time ultimately ran out.

After finishing top of Group A, Palmeiras now advance to the last eight and will learn their opponents later on Saturday when Benfica face Chelsea.

Botafogo may have defeated the Alviverde on the way to winning the 2024 Copa Libertadores, but they bow out here and can now turn their attention to defending their Brasileiro Série A title.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Richard Ríos (SE Palmeiras)

