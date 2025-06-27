Club World Cup: Palmeiras v Botafogo predictions, best bets and odds

We've arrived at the knockout stages of the Club World Cup, as the best team from Group A plays the runners-up from Group B. Flashscore's Frank Monkhouse offers his big-match preview and predictions.

And just like that, we're in the knockout rounds of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. The 32 teams from six confederations that started the tournament have been whittled down to the major players after three rounds of matches, leaving the best performers to battle it out. It's straight elimination football, with extra time and penalties available if required.

There's lots to get excited about this weekend, but we focus on the match in Philadelphia on Saturday when Brazilian duo Palmeiras and Botafogo clash. Read our preview, make your predictions, and place bets at the leading online sportsbooks before watching the match live on DAZN from 17:00 BST.

Palmeiras v Botafogo tips

Botafogo win @ 5/2 (bet365)

Both teams to score @ 1/1 (bet365)

Botafogo win and both score @ 7/1 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365.

Big Green dominated Group A

Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras secured their place in the later rounds of the Club World Cup by winning Group A. The Big Green finished with five points and an unbeaten record, thanks to a win and two draws, scoring four goals and conceding two. Palmeiras finished ahead of runners-up Inter Miami on goal difference, with Porto in third and Al Ahly ending bottom on two points. Abel Ferreira's men wrapped things up with a level finish, battling back for a 2-2 result after going 2-0 down. Inter Miami thought they'd done enough to win both the game and the group, but the fighting spirit of Palmeiras earned them a point.

The spare win in Group A was a 2-0 over Al Ahly at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on matchday two. An own-goal from Abou Ali early in the second half set them on their way, before Lopez added a second on the hour mark to secure all three points. Palmeiras weren't at their best in the groups, but they didn't need to be and deserve full credit for winning a competitive division. They scored four goals in their previous two games, conceding a couple, and that encourages a bet on both teams to score again on Saturday.

Tip: Both teams to score @ 1/1 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Palmeiras scores at least one goal and concedes one or more, your bet wins.

The Lone Star ends best of the rest

Botafogo collected more points in Group B than their opponents did in Group A, but it was only enough to secure a silver medal finish. The Lone Star crossed the finishing line after three outings with six points, two wins on the board, three goals scored, and two conceded. They were level on points with pool champions and recent UEFA Champions League winners PSG, surrendering pole position by four goals. Renato Paiva's men proved they belong at this level and can compete with the star names from across Planet Football.

Botafogo opened their account with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field, easing into a 2-0 lead before conceding late in the day. The bare result suggested the match was tighter than it was. Game two saw Botafogo score a stunning win over PSG, beating the French and European champions 1-0 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena with more than 53,000 spectators in attendance. Having beaten the betting favourites, many expected Botafogo to win the group, but they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to La Liga side Atletico Madrid, conceding near the end. Having beaten PSG, Botafogo are a good bet to eliminate their fellow countrymen.

Tip: Botafogo win @ 5/2 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need Botafogo to win the match without extra time or penalties.

Follow the stats for a big price

Our third and final bet in the City of Brotherly Love is for both teams to score and Botafogo to win, combining our previous picks. The odds are worth winning, and the stats suggest we're looking in the right places and will get a run for our stake. As both teams are Brazilian, we have more stats and trends to work off than most matches at the CWC25. If you're betting on this match, you'll want to know that Botafogo hasn't lost to Palmeiras in their last five meetings; a run stretching back to 2023.

In that five-game period, Botafogo boasts three wins, with two matches ending in a draw. The rivals clashed four times during the 2024/25 season, meeting in the Brazilian Serie A and the Copa Libertadores. Our pick claimed three wins in four games, with both teams finding the net in three games. A bet on Botafogo to win and both teams to score would've secured you a profit in recent 2-1 and 3-1 victories. I'm happy to shoot for more of the same on Saturday.

Tip: Both score and Botafogo win @ 7/1 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Palmeiras scores, but Botafogo wins, you land a bet at cracking odds.

