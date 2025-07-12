Obi Mikel: Only this one Chelsea player would get into PSG XI

Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel say he can only see one Blue making PSG's starting XI.

Chelsea meet PSG in the Club World Cup final on Sunday in New Jersey.

Obi Mikel has been working as a pundit at the tournament and concedes PSG are overwhelming favourites for the final.

Asked if he can see any Chelsea player finding a place in Luis Enrique's XI, the Nigerian told talkSPORT: "You're stitching me up here. That's a tough one...

"Probably just, just Caicedo I think might just get in there. But you need to find a way to fit Caicedo and Vitinha.

"You can't take Vitinha out of that team because for me, he's been absolutely brilliant.

"Maybe Joao Neves, just maybe."