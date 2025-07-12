Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Reaching CWC final puts us in amazing position

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is excited ahead of their Club World Cup final against PSG.

Adarabioyo, who only joined Chelsea a year ago from Fulham, aims to add the Club World Cup to the Europa Conference League trophy earned at the end of the season.

"It’s fantastic to reach the final and we’re all looking forward to it," he told chelseafc.com. "We’ve been focused throughout the tournament and we’ve got one huge game left to go now, which we’ll give our all for.

"For us, it's an amazing position to be in to play against teams all over the world. That's what football's about, bringing different countries all together and we're happy to do that and be in the final.

"This has been an amazing competition and it’s a big achievement for us to be in the final. But we know the work isn’t done yet and we’ll be giving it our all on Sunday."

Joao Pedro goals just incredible

On new teammate Joao Pedro after his double in the semifinal win against Fluminense, Adarabioyo added: "Joao’s settled in really well and his two goals in the semi-final were both incredible.

"You can see that he’s got amazing quality and will really add something to the group.

"We’re really pleased he’s here with us in America, helping the team and as I said he’s settled into the group so well already."